ESPN: Tua Opens Game with Big Pass to Tyreek Posted by Mike Oliva | Aug 29, 2022 | Dolphins News | 0 On ESPN Get UP Monday Morning they reviewed Tua's performance vs the Eagles and his long pass to Tyreek Hill to open the game. The crew then began the Tua vs Mahomes debate. Will the Dolphins win the AFC East in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp Will Connor Williams be Dolphins' starting Center Week 1? - Powered By PickUp Will Miami make playoffs in McDaniel's first year? - Powered By PickUp O/U: 9.5 Ogbah sacks in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp