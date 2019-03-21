On today’s show we cover all of the latest news surrounding the Miami Dolphins. We open up talking about Robert Quinn and what Miami is trying to pull off in trading Quinn. What can Miami get for Quinn? Where will Quinn go? We break it all down. We also talk about the possibility of Miami drafting Ohio St quarterback Dwayne Haskins. If he falls to pick #13 should Miami do it? Should Miami try and trade up for Haskins? How does Haskins compare to some of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft? We talk about all of that. We close the show talking about Xavien Howard and his contract extension. Before the extension happens he still could be used as trade bait to move up in Rd 1 to get a quarterback. We talk about how and why that could happen.

