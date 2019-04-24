Each year on the eve of the NFL Draft I release my 7 round Miami Dolphins mock draft. In putting this together I do not do trades, I make each of Miami’s selections with the assumption there is no trading up or down. This is an interesting year for the Dolphins with the draft as it appears they will not look to fill their biggest need of quarterback in round 1. And that they might put the position on the back-burner altogether depending on how the draft board falls. So, without any further ado here is my 2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft.

Round 1: No. 13 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson–To me this pick makes so much sense on all levels and is the same pick I made in my Dueling Mock Draft with Tom. For one the Dolphins have a desperate need at defensive end after losing Robert Quinn, Cam Wake, and William Hayes. Ferrell fits in a 3-4 or a 4-3 and is great at setting the edge against the run. He has ties to Miami’s new defensive line coach Marion Hobby. It’s a perfect marriage and fills a big need for the Dolphins. I see Ferrell as an instant Day 1 starter.



Round 2: No. 48 Elgton Jenkins C Mississippi St— The Dolphins move to the other side of the ball here and add a quality offensive linemen who will also have a golden opportunity to start from day one. Jenkins will look to unseat Daniel Kilgore at Center or win a spot at either right guard or left guard which are both open positions on this team. Jenkins raised his game in big SEC games against elite college talent and he should be a rookie starter on the offensive line for most if any teams in the league.



Round 3: No. 78 Isaiah Prince OT Ohio St—The Dolphins offensive line is a total mess, have I mentioned that a time or two on the podcast in recent weeks?! I kid of course because we all know the Dolphins offensive line is a disaster right now. Prince is a little raw and needs some work but he is a 3 year starter at right tackle for Ohio St. And Miami in recent years has selected Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker from Ohio St so they do like their Ohio St players. Prince is another player who will get an opportunity to win a starting job in year 1 and at worst Miami hopes that by next year this time heading into 2020 Prince is the Dolphins starting RT.



Round 4: No. 116 Vosean Joseph OLB Florida–The Dolphins need to start preparing for life after Kiko Alonso as this is most likely Alonso’s final year in Miami. The Dolphins are also looking to add more speed on defense and Joseph brings speed as he is blistering fast. Linebacker is another position where Miami has little depth and needs some youth to groom for the future.



Round 5: No. 151 Kris Boyd CB Texas–The Dolphins need more bodies in the secondary as Brian Flores likes to play the dime defense a lot. And The Dolphins are very thin at cornerback at this time. Boyd is someone who will come in and contribute on special teams right away and also bring someone in and compete with Cordrea Tankersley for playing time right away.



Round 7: No. 233 (from Tennessee) Albert Huggins DT/NT Clemson —A true nose tackle who was lost in the shuffle at Clemson because he was behind all of the big name superstars. Marion Hobby comes into play here and his ties with Clemson pushes Miami to make this pick. If Miami is going to play some 3-4 this year they need a true nose tackle and Huggins could fill the void in a rotation. Huggins is a big boy with a solid base who can hold his ground and help Miami’s defensive line in stopping the run.

Round 7: No. 234 (from Pittsburgh through Cleveland) Jalen Hurd WR Baylor—With the pick they got in return for Jarvis Landry the Dolphins turn around and take a late round flyer on very big 6’5″ WR who may replace DeVante Parker in a year.

