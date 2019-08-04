Brian Flores is bringing a refreshing approach to the Miami Dolphins this year that I don’t think Adam Gase or Joe Philbin ever did. That’s the old school approach. What that means to me is having a set of rules for the whole team and abiding by them or there will be consequences.

Flores expects his players to arrive 15 minutes before meetings, practices, etc. or you are considered late and you will suffer the consequences. I’ve read too many times over the past couple years, how players were either late to meetings or not putting in the time to their craft and basically coaches would let it go. Frankly those are issues that can divide the team from the head coach, and I feel Gase lost his locker room over time.

I love how in practices, if the players make mental mistakes, they have to run to the TNT wall. Guys jump offsides, miss assignments, or whatever then the players or the offense or defense has to run. Flores even has his coaches including himself run. This is to help his teams get smarter and work harder and if they continue to make mistakes then go run. I feel like this approach has been lost, but I could be wrong. It doesn’t seem that way with the Dolphins because they always made the same mistakes over and over during games over the years. If the players aren’t getting, then that should fall on the head coach and his staff for not correcting these mistakes. I always say a team reflects their head coach and this group should be tougher and smarter this year. Now the Dolphins have a lot of younger players so there will be mistakes, but they should get better over time.

Gase always said during his tenure at times, our offense sputtered because we had too many long yardage situations because of penalties or missed assignments that caused negative plays. While he is correct, he should also take the blame for not cleaning up those mistakes. In his 3 years with the Dolphins, his teams were one of the highest penalized teams in the league. His teams constantly had too many pre-snap penalties false starts, delay of games, encroachment, ect, but his teams never got better at correcting those mistakes. Gase might have been good at communicating with his players or relating to them, but he was terrible disciplining his team and not getting the message across that mistakes won’t be tolerated.

The more we read and see of Brian Flores it is clear as day he is the exact opposite of Adam Gase in every way possible. Flores will get his honeymoon period for sure, but over time I am hopeful he will have more success than Gase. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 4, 2019

It’s a little for me to tell because we haven’t had any regular season games yet, but Flores seems to have a better grasp of his whole team. However, like I said we won’t know that more until the season gets going, but I feel he will do better than Gase and Philbin. Philbin couldn’t lead a group of boy scouts. How he ever got to be a head coach is mind boggling. He sent inconsistent messages to his team and he never had a pulse of his team. If he did then the Bully-gate would never have happened. A head coach should have a good pulse of his team and know when issues come up. He was a clueless head coach.

Flores has a guaranteed 5-year contract to see through this rebuilding process. There is going to be a lot of growing pains with the younger players, but they should get better if they all get the message Flores send them. These guys must put the team first and put in the work to get better. I would say more than 75 percent of the players on this roster won’t be here in the next few years. That number maybe be high, but Flores is going to be going through this roster within fine tooth comb and weed out the players that won’t buy in. Plus, the reality is a lot of these players were inherited and Flores and his staff want to put their stamp on this team and bring in the players that will put the best team on the field and hopefully a Super Bowl championship.

This old school approach will make the Dolphins a tough, physical, and well discipline football team. It’s an approach I love. The teams the Dolphins have fielded on the past 7 years have been soft and undisciplined. It was time for an old school approach.

