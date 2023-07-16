In my last article, we discussed which position battles to watch for on the defensive side of the ball; in this article, we are going to focus on some offensive battles. Remember, we are looking at some of the lesser-known battles; let’s dive in!

Offensive Line

The offensive line was and probably still is one of the weaker positions on the roster; however, we know there are at least three players on the line that are locked in; Terron Armstead at left tackle, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Connor Williams who played excellently in his first season as a center. Left guard and right tackle are fully up for grabs, and that’s what we will focus on here. Let’s start with the right tackle, which saw Austin Jackson as the starter before injuries derailed his season. Jackson looks healthier and in better shape coming into this season and has been training with Armstead to improve his ability. The right tackle position could still belong to him, but he has some competition with Kendall Lamm, newly drafted Ryan Hayes, and Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins have a unique situation because the right side of the line protects Tua’s blindside due to him being left-handed, so the right tackle position is arguably the most important. The other position in question is left guard, which Liam Eichenberg held before he also fell to injury. There have been rumors that in minicamp, Eichenberg was taking snaps at center, which would allow Connor Williams to return to his original position. I believe Williams should remain at center due to the rapport he has already developed with Tua. The only other competition for guard would be Robert Jones and Dan Feeny. An improved line would go a long way in protecting Tua and establishing the run game.

Running Backs

Speaking of the run game, the room has remained the same after the Dolphins retained all four backs from last season Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin. They also drafted Devon Achane, who looks to be featured in multiple roles. The hierarchy of backs may seem cut and dry here, but I believe that Achane could compete for the top spot in this room. Achane has the speed, the hands, and big play ability despite his smaller stature, and with Mostert and Wilson having injury histories, don’t be surprised if Achane can attain that every down role. Also lingering over training camp is the Dalvin Cook rumor, but for now, we will stay focused on who is currently on the team. I look at Myles Gaskin as the top-cut candidate if the Fins only decide to keep four backs on the roster.

Mike McDaniel vs. Vic Fangio

While most fans will be focusing on the player position battles, I’d like to turn some attention to this matchup of the two play callers. As you may or may not know, McDaniel was noted as a bit of an offensive guru coming out of San Francisco before becoming the Head Coach of the Dolphins. McDaniel has no shortage of plays and formations that could confuse any defense, not to mention McDaniel’s use of pre-snap motion. The Dolphins led the league in pre-snap motion for 2022. Motions are often used to determine whether an opposing defense is in zone or man, thus giving the quarterback an idea of where to look once the ball is snapped. In comes Vic Fangio, one of the best defensive minds in the game of football, who is known for disguising his defenses until after the ball is snapped, so who better to combat a motion-based offense than a defense that doesn’t react until after the snap? This mental chess match will no doubt improve both of their abilities for the coming season, and honestly, I couldn’t be more excited to watch this play out. It’s going to be amazing to watch how they use their top players and which side of the ball wins each play.

As a fan, there isn’t much more you can ask for to get you hyped up and ready for the season. Sure, nothing hits the way that game day does, but training camp is a good way to get the dopamine flowing and to see the potential of this year’s version of the team.