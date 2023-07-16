Josh Jacobs was given the franchise tag by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason, and he has yet to sign it. July 17th is the deadline for Jacobs to work out a long-term deal with the Raiders; otherwise, he will play on the one-year franchise tag for the 2023 season. There has been speculation that if the Raiders and Jacobs are unable to agree on a long-term contract, the Raiders may look to trade Jacobs to get something in return for him before he would likely walk via free agency in the spring of 2024. With that in mind, CBS Sports has put together a list of Top Landing Spots for Jacobs, and they have Miami #3 behind Philadelphia and Chicago.

In recent months, the Dolphins have shown it wants to upgrade the running back room. On Day 2 of the Draft, they selected Devone Achane, and then on Day 3, they attempted to trade for D’Andre Swift from the Lions. N0w, per reports, they have a contract offer out to free agent Dalvin Cook and they are waiting on Cook to decide if he wants to accept. So, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for Miami to have interest in Josh Jacobs either via trade now or in free agency next offseason.

Jacobs just turned 25 years old, and while most, if not all, NFL teams refuse to pay big money to running backs these days, if you were to pay a running back, even if not big money but more than typical than other running back are getting around the league, Jacobs would be someone you would pay. In 2022, Jacobs was first-team All-Pro; he ran for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 53 receptions and 400 yards. In 2019 and 2020, he ran for over 1,000 yards and had 7 and 12 touchdowns, respectively, in each season.

TOP POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS FOR JOSH JACOBS👀 pic.twitter.com/zBl3V9Roli — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 14, 2023

While the Dolphins are waiting to hear about Dalvin Cook, would it be shocking to see Miami possibly trade for Jacobs if that does fall through? In the eyes of some, maybe, as the Dolphins’ salary cap situation beyond this season is a disaster, and to trade more early-round picks to add a high-priced player at a position many believe is disposable and one where you don’t need to spend big money to get big production at. But, in the big picture, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are not long-term answers at RB. Devone Achane isn’t built like a RB1 and is more of a specialty/gadget player. And if Cook goes elsewhere, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for Miami to possibly trade for a 25-year-old, in his prime running back who doesn’t have much wear and tear on him, who has 4-6 quality years left in this league. Especially considering the Dolphins have taken this “ALL IN” approach with the “F’ Them Picks” strategy.