Chris Grier and Brian Flores are continuing the veteran roster purge as on Monday morning they let go long time long-snapper John Denney as well as defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. The Vincent Taylor release comes as a total shock at this time.

BREAKING: The Miami Dolphins have Released Defensive Tackle Vincent Taylor. Now this one is a total shock as Taylor is young and has been productive. pic.twitter.com/23FHpJB1tB — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 2, 2019

Taylor just turned 25 years old in January and has had a promising start to his early career in Miami. He did suffer a foot injury in week 8 of 2018 causing him to miss the final 8 games of the season but because of his solid play his first few seasons in the league many considered him a useful player and contributor to the Dolphins for years to come.

Another surprise from Dolphins HQ. Dolphins are releasing DT Vincent Taylor, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 2, 2019

No word yet as to why Vincent Taylor was let go but we can speculate (and this is pure speculation) at this point. For one, maybe Brian Flores didn’t view him as a “scheme fit” on this defense. Or, maybe he was one of the players who spoke to the media off the record stating if Laremy Tunsil was traded there would be a player revolt. If Vincent was vocal behind the scenes and not happy with that move, I could easily see Flores and Grier moving on from Taylor. Maybe the foot injury hasn’t rehabbed to the point the Dolphins like and has slowed Taylor down, and Miami is going in another direction? All of this is of course pure speculation and as always, if Taylor clears waivers Miami could bring him back after Week 1 of the regular season when his contract isn’t guaranteed for the entire 2019 season.

Needless to say the Dolphins roster purge of veteran players, and in the case of Taylor someone who has only been in the league for 3 seasons, continues. Who will be next? Are there more to come? The news is coming fast and furious out of Miami so keep checking back with us at DolphinsTalk.com for all the latest.

