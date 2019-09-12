Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we watched the utter beatdown from the Ravens on the Dolphins home opener. Throughout the rewatch, we break down everything from pulling an Old Yeller on Eric Rowe, Minkahs horrible preformance, Preston Williams being a HoF’er, and of course the ultra-controversial topic of tanking. All in all, the rewatch was less painful than we all thought it would be, some glaring mistakes by *ERIC ROWE* and others, but hopefully some things that can be correctable. A horrible opening by Brian Flores, but while we may expect more losses, maybe we shouldn’t expect more blowouts. Only time will tell.

After we recap the game, we jump into our 3 Fins Up! and our 3 Fans Down… of the week. Finally we give our predictions.

Join us as we recap the entire 2019 Dolphins seasons, and react with you, the fans!

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman. Follow us on Twitter @FinsFansPod. Discuss the podcast and the team at large at Reddit.com/r/MiamiDolphins , and be sure to check out the other podcasts on the Dolphins Talk podcast network. Perfectville, Dolphins Talk, The Same Old Dolphins Show, Landon and Jeff Show, Finsfan Podcast, Two Old Dolfans, and more!

Fins Up!