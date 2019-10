Join the Miami Dolphins Special Teams on Sunday from 9 am – 1 pm at the South Plaza help pack backpacks with food for students that are on free and reduced lunch. Sponsored by Sysco, Feeding South Florida will distribute the backpacks after they have been packed.

