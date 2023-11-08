Today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast is our annual Miami Dolphins Midseason Roundtable Show, where all your favorite DolphinsTalk.com Podcasters are together to discuss the Dolphins at the midway point of the 2023 season. Mike, Tom, Ian, Josh, and Aaron the Brain discuss the Dolphins’ 6-3 start, what has gone right, what has gone wrong, and what is the one thing that needs to be corrected for this team to be considered a “contender.” They discuss Mike McDaniel, Tua, Vic Fangio, and the Dolphins’ defense, plus which players have surprised and disappointed through 9 games. They close the show with a speed round of some rapid-fire questions, and everyone gets a chance to amend their Super Bowl prediction that they made back in August. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST