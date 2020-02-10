On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the report that Todd Gurley is on the trade block and any team that trades for him and his contract might also obtain a 2nd or 3rd round pick for doing the Rams a favor and relieving them of that contract. With all of the salary cap space Miami has should they consider a trade like that? We also talk about the Vegas over/under line of 5.5 wins for the upcoming 2020 season and will Miami win more than 5 games this upcoming year. Also, should and will the Dolphins consider trading Xavien Howard. Miami moved a lot of big name players last year and Xavien with his off the field issues and looming suspension may be a guy Miami looks to move as part of a deal come draft time. Plus, Tua or Burrow….straight up who do you want Miami to get! We debate it.

