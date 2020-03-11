It’s an end of an era for Miami Dolphin football as the team announced today they have released veteran Safety Reshad Jones. Most Dolphins fans would have honestly preferred to move on from Jones during the 2019 offseason, as opposed to now. He was linked to every DB thirsty team up to the trade deadline, so knowing that the divorce finally happened shouldn’t take any fan by surprise.

The rational is either, an older player, who may not have much left in the tank. Or, a contract that the team wanted to get out of; or quite frankly both. I’m going to go on record as I don’t trust many of the injury reports and missed games due to injury in the 2019 season. However, Jones played four games last year, and is now 32 years old. He may have a solid year or two on a championship caliber defense, but for this Dolphin team, who’s defensive backfield showed progress as the year went on, will not need his services moving forward. The contract made it easier for the team to part with him. The dead cap hit that Miami would have taken last year if they parted ways would have been around $25 Million give or take, this year, the team fortifies its impressive free cap amount by $5 million.

What’s next at the position is a part of the larger puzzle that Dolphins fans want to see. Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe played Marginally well down the stretch but upgrading the position might have become a higher priority than originally advertised. If the team looks at Free Agency to fill the position. Anthony Harris comes to mind. This year’s top prize at the position is rumored to be looking for upwards of 14 million per year. Stealing Devin McCourty from the Patriots would seem more sentimental than realistic because of his age. He would be reuniting with Brian Flores, so the prospect does have legs, I’m just not willing to give up one 32 Safety for another. The most likely scenario is the team would spend an early pick whether it’s one of the 1st rounders to select the top-rated Safety in this class, Grant Delpit. Or would look to secure the services of Ashtyn Davis in round 2, who played for new DB coach Gerald Alexander at Cal. Another day two pick to look at would be Antoine Winfield Jr, who, after the combine has solidified himself alongside Davis as a good 2nd round Prospect.

Jones’ departure just adds more intrigue to an already eventful offseason. However, I as a fan, wish Reshad Jones the best. He quickly became a fan-favorite he was the epitome of hard work and the last decade with him playing in Miami will be missed. Just Imagine if He played a decade earlier with Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.

