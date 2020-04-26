The NFL draft ended on Saturday evening but the Miami Dolphins were busy at work continuing to tweak their roster on Sunday as they made a handful of roster moves. The Dolphins released LS Taybor Pepper, LB Terrill Hanks, S Montre Hartage, and RB Samaje Perine.

Dolphins waived linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, long snapper Taybor Pepper and running back Samaje Perine. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 26, 2020

The Dolphins as of Sunday night were at 92 players and needed to be at 90, so they had to let a few players go. Connecting some dots, here might be the logic behind a few of these moves. The release of Pepper is not a surprise as the Dolphins used a draft pick on a long-snapper in the draft which is extremely rare. You may not see a team draft a long-snapper in a draft ever again in your life-time that is how rare it is to see that. The Dolphins added a plethora of linebackers in free agency and then added outside linebacker/defensive end Curtis Weaver on day three of the draft which would make Hanks expendable and probably the reason behind his release. The addition of Matt Breida from San Francisco meant Miami had one too many running backs and is most likely the logic behind the release of Perine.

The Dolphins also though signed a player on Sunday by inking Safety Kavon Frazier to a contract. Frazier was a 2015 6th round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Frazier is primarily a special teams player who only has 2 career starts in his NFL career. In 2019 Frazier only played in 4 games total. The Dolphins depth chart at safety is still pretty thin even after using a 3rd round draft pick this past weekend on Texas safety Brandon Jones. Frazier will have a chance to compete here for a back-up safety spot and to be a special teams contributor.

#CowboyNation I appreciate all the love and support through my years of wearing the star. The star will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you to the Jones family, And the coaching staff for the opportunity. Time to reach new limits! Let’s get it Miami! #FinsUp 🐬 pic.twitter.com/tIw6FaRJK7 — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) April 26, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE