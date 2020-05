May 4th, 2020. Don Shula has passed away. The Two Old Dolfans have been talking on and off all day – and finally get some time to record and share our thoughts and memories of Coach Shula. Listen in to our conversation – just a few of the hundreds of memories we have of the greatest coach in Miami Dolphins…no, NFL history.

