In today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Aaron and Josh discuss Zach Thomas being named a finalist for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s Thomas’ third straight year being named a finalist, so is the third time the charm? Aaron and Josh discuss his credentials compared to the other finalists. Plus, they look at how the Dolphins can qualify for the playoffs even with a loss in one of their final two games and then they preview the Dolphins’ Week 17 trip to Nashville to take on Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans. All of this and more on today’s episode of DolphinsTalk.com Daily!



