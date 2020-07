Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about all of the new rules Hard Rock Stadium has put in place for this upcoming season and all of the new rules the Dolphins have put in place for he preseason and training camp. Plus Ian also mentions the Dolphins delaying the day rookies report to training camp.

