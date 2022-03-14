Armando Salguero of Outkick.com is reporting that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag today. Gesicki is the first player to sign the franchise tender this offseason. He will make a fully guaranteed salary of $10.931 million for the 2022 season.

Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag today. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 14, 2022

