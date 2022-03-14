The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr from the Dallas Cowboys on a 3 year $22.8 million contract with $12.75 guaranteed. Wilson is 26 years old and is coming off his best season in the NFL scoring 6 touchdowns, 45 receptions, and 602 yards. Wilson was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick of the Cowboys.

Former Cowboys’ WR Cedrick Wilson intends to sign a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Dallas loses another WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

In Miami, he joins Jaylen Waddle and Devante Parker in the Dolphins wide receiver room. Expect the Dolphins to look to add more wide receivers in free agency or in the early rounds of the draft.