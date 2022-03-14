The Miami Dolphins will sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year contract. Bridgewater is 29 years old and was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He was recently the Denver Broncos starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Last season Bridgewater started 14 games and threw 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also had a completion % of 66.9. Prior to Denver Bridgewater spent time in Minnesota, New Orleans, and Carolina. In 2020 with the Panthers he started 15 games threw 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and had a 69.1 completion percentage.

Former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

In Miami, Bridgwater will be the backup to Tua.