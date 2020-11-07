With little success so far this year in College Football, I have been able to make up some of the difference in NFL action, going 4-0 last weekend. Time to pick it up and push my overall record over .500 on the season. Here are the picks for week 9!

Liberty (+16) @ Virginia Tech

In any given season, I wouldn’t touch this game. But given Liberty is 6-0 on the season and playing very good defensively (only 294 ypg allowed), I believe they have a chance to cover against Virginia Tech. While Virginia Tech likely will win this game, an undefeated team getting over 2 touchdowns is enticing enough to take.

SMU (-17.5) @ Temple

After an opening day win for the Owls, things have gone bad. Losing by a combined 79-32 in their last 2, doesn’t bode well for their defense welcoming in an explosive SMU team. The Mustangs will continue to rely on Shane Buechele and their high potent offense to get the job done. They do it convincingly.

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State OVER 46

Both teams are coming off losses and look to rebound in this Big12 game. Oklahoma State has a more potent offense and will look to feed Chuba Hubbard early. Kansas State will need to get creative to score points but their balanced attack could help. I can see this being a 28-21 game which will push this over.

Oregon (-8) vs Stanford

Welcome back Pac12! This matchup, like most things in 2020, is tough to tell how things will play out. The Ducks finished a lot stronger last season where Stanford stumbled, losing 4 of their last 5. I expect Oregon’s offense to be potent and attack early and often, en route to a big win.

Season Record 11-18

Seattle (-155) @ Buffalo

This game should be a great one to watch. Buffalo has won games but has not looked good doing so. Seattle had a heartbreaking loss against Arizona but rebounded nicely against the 49ers. I think this game comes down to the QBs and I will take Wilson over Allen.

Minnesota (-4) vs Detroit

With Matthew Stafford placed on the COVID list and Kenny Golladay ruled out, this game seems like an easy decision to make. Dalvin Cook looked very good against Green Bay last week and that shouldn’t change this week against the Lions. As long as Kirk Cousins doesn’t have to throw a lot, lay the points with the Vikings here.

Pittsburgh (-14.5) @ Dallas

Another ho-hum week for the Steelers, looking to stay unbeaten against Dallas. Cowboys will start Cooper Rush and that is all I have to say about this game. Expect the Steelers to run it up early, as this has been the M.O for Dallas defense this season.

Miami (+4.5) @ Arizona

I love this game this week. Dolphins come in on a 3 game winning streak and as does Arizona. I do expect both these defenses to get after it which is why it will be a close game from start to finish. Getting more than a field goal, with their defense, makes Miami a good pick here.

Season Record 18-10

