Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say after the Miami Dolphins loss to the Broncos on Sunday and says the Dolphins have a problem on their hands and it is one they created. He opened up mocking Tua for saying the NFL wasn’t hard, he then went on to say the Dolphins created a problem when they didn’t have one and should have never have benched Ryan Fitzpatrick. Shannon went on to say the Dolphins locker room doesn’t believe in Tua they believe only in Ryan Fitzpatrick. Then Skip Bayless jumps in and questions if Tua is actually any good.

