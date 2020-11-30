Aaron and Josh are back with their thoughts following the Dolphins 20-3 VICTORY over Adam Gase and the NY Jets in the Meadowlands. They go over the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly and look ahead to the playoff picture over the final five weeks of the season. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

(FYI: There was an issue exporting the show’s audio, so Josh’s audio quality is reduced this week and there is no video.)

