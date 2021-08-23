The curse of living in Central Florida is not having consistently getting live feed of Miami Dolphins football each week. I was excited to see that the local ABC affiliate was going to show the Miami-Atlanta game this past Saturday, which I automatically set the DVR for I could go back and watch parts of the game.

Like last week, I will start with the hottest talking point on the offense throughout the league, Tua. This week’s performance was better than last week’s for one, and secondly, he did not throw a pick. Tua completed 16 of his 23 passes and threw for one touchdown to Myles Gaskin. Gaskin looked good as the number one back this week with the first squad rushing for 27 yards on 6 carries; his longest was 16 yards. The receiving corps looked good, too, and it was nice to see Tua connect with Waddle, which I feel is going to be a recurring sight to see this season. Gesicki got a couple more targets as well, which looked pretty. I cannot wait until the starting wide receivers are on the football field with Tua.



The offensive line, which struggled against Chicago last week, played better. Tua did get sacked, which came late in the first quarter on an Atlanta blitz, but overall, Miami’s offensive line looked tight. I called out Robert Hunt for being the best offensive linemen last week; he gets his name called again. Hunt played like a beast, and I hope he inspires the rest of his teammates on the line.

The defense looked good, carrying over their dominance from the Chicago game. The defense kept Atlanta to 3 points in the first half, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs after their first drive ending in a field goal. The special team’s unit played respectfully, with Sanders and Palardy looking particularly solid and Malcolm Perry running back most punt returns.

A shout out to the Dolphins coaches to manage the clock at the end of the first half, allowing them to work a 30-second drill. Sanders came close to hitting the 58-yard field goal, had the distance. Again, the progress we got to see makes us going into this season an exciting prospect.