Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. NFL.com Deputy Editor Gennaro Filice has put out his 1st Mock Draft, and with the 21st pick in Round 1, he has Miami Selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center – Oregon

“While the aerial acrobatics of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get much of the attention, Mike McDaniel’s offense is rooted in a potent ground attack. With Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn — basically the entire starting interior offensive line — ticketed for free agency, Miami grabs an agile road grader who can thrive in McDaniel’s wide-zone run scheme.”