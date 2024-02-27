I love the Miami Dolphins. It’s my favorite sports team of any of the teams I root for in any sport.

I live and die with the team every Sunday between September through January.

I follow all of the offseason transactions and research the players they draft each year, and because of this website I have owned and operated for over ten years, I have been lucky to interact with former and current Dolphins players and media personalities.

I love the Miami Dolphins; I cannot emphasize that enough.

This is why it pains me to write this next part: This organization has been a disaster under the leadership of Stephen Ross, and the topic of the throwback uniforms is a prime example of that.

Stephen Ross just doesn’t get it.

And I know it’s just the logo; I really want to see the team win; who cares about the logo?

But Stephen Ross’s handling of the logo issue is tone-deaf and insulting.

To be clear, let’s get this out of the way: Stephen Ross has done great things with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer and other excellent charity work, but I’m talking strictly and only about football decisions in this article.

Stephen Ross bought the Miami Dolphins in 2009, and it’s been nothing but losing and failure on the field and with the football side of the operation. A turnstile of head coaches, terrible general manager after terrible general manager, and embarrassment after embarrassment off the field with coaches, players, or front office personnel.

Whether it was Chris Foerster doing cocaine in his office at the team facility on video.

Bullygate.

Dolphins cheerleader suing the team for discrimination.

Chasing Jim Harbaugh while he already had a head coach and didn’t fire Tony Sparano.

Tampering with Tom Brady costing Miami draft picks.

Tampering for Sean Payton costing Miami draft picks.

Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal getting suspended.

There are more I could go on all day here, but I think we all get the point.

So, when the organization has been a hot mess for the past 24 years, and the vast majority of those years are on your watch, you would think you may want to get the fan base on your side and try to get some goodwill with them.

Football teams are a public trust, and the owners have a moral obligation to the community and the fan base. Owners can’t live forever, and you are only in charge of the team for a period of time and when your time is done, you pass the baton to the next owner. Sometimes, the team stays in the family of the owner; other times, it is sold, but either way, someone else is calling the shots.

As I listed only some of the embarrassments of the Dolphins organizations above in recent history, along with the fact the team hasn’t won anything of consequence in the past 24 years, it is downright insulting for Stephen Ross not to give the fans an olive branch and something they want.

This fanbase has suffered and is currently suffering, and they keep showing up for games; they keep forking out money as the ticket prices keep going up. They navigate the horrible parking situation at Hard Rock Stadium.

The fan base has done their part, and they keep getting kicked in the nuts.

Will Miami's throwback uniforms become permanent? #Dolphins Tom Garfinkel weighed in earlier today ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EqmShsVB9U — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 24, 2024

For an owner who is in desperate need of good PR amongst his fan base because, ya know, he can’t build a winner on the field. You would think when you hear an outcry from fans for many years now who are asking for something that is so trivial in the big picture, like switching back to the throwback logo on a full-time basis, a good businessman would see this as a groundball, good PR, and something to make your fans happy.

And I know you can find a fan here or there who actually likes the current logo, but they are few and far between and in the minority. You have former players, current players, the current head coach, and a very vocal majority on social media who are begging, literally begging, Stephen Ross to go back to the throwback logo on a full-time basis.

But nope, as Tom Garfinkel confirmed at this weekend’s Dolphins Challenge Cancer event, it will not happen. Dan Marino also confirmed this Super Bowl week when he spoke to Mike Florio on PFT, stating Mr. Ross likes the new logo.

It’s bad enough we had suffered through nothing but failure since 2009 when Mr. Ross took over, but now he is just thumbing his nose at his fan base and not giving them what they want.

I don’t know if there is a worse owner in professional sports (again, talking about on-the-field stuff here), but Mr. Ross may be in the top 3.

Win nothing, cost your team draft picks, and ignore the one simple small ask from your fan base over something as simple as a logo.

And it’s not even like asking for a new logo or something crazy; it’s just to go back to the one that he already owns, will use two times a year, and was the logo of this franchise when the team actually won some 50 years ago.

You can tell me, well, he makes more money doing it the way he does it, yeah, so what! Seriously, SO WHAT!! Is it always about money? He is about to be 84 years old in May and has more money than he will ever need to set his family and grandkids up for life.

At what point can you do something your fanbase wants? At what point, as a thank you to the fans who still go to the games of this team that have won nothing on your watch, can you say, look, it’s not what I want, but I hear you; I am listening to you, I will do this for you!

The Stephen Ross era has been a disaster. Day one till today, and it’s not over yet. As Dolphins fans, all we can do is hope our next owner, Ken Griffin, has more success when he takes control, and maybe, just maybe, he will give the fans what they want.

Not because in the big picture of everything going on with this team, the logo is that big of a deal, but it’s a sign that I got your back, and I am here to service you as this team is just as much yours as it is mine.

Save us Ken Griffin!