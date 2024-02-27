The Miami Dolphins have fired their opening salvo this offseason by announcing last week the release of Emmanuel Ogbah and their plan to cut avien Howard with a post-June 1st designation on the first day of the new NFL league year.

The moves free up some space for the Dolphins to maneuver around the new salary cap, set at just over 255 million dollars. With those decisions made, what lies ahead for the rest of the Dolphins’ pending free agents? Aaron and Josh are back to discuss what the Dolphins may choose to do with Deshon Elliott, Brandon Jones, Robert Jones, Kendall Lamm, and Nik Needham.

After this, it’s onward to free agency! Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

