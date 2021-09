Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh talks about the Week 1 contest between the Dolphins and the Patriots that takes place on Sunday. Josh also talks about Jets/Panthers and Steelers/Bills, all of the Deshaun Watson drama from this offseason, and gives his thoughts on the 2021 NFL season. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Point After Podcast.



