Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to return to the 2024 season and he is working with the organization on an adjusted contract. Per Rapoport the adjusted contract isn’t finalized yet but should be soon.

#Dolphins LT Terron Armstead is expected to return for the 2024 season, and he and the team are working to finalize an adjusted contract, sources say. It’s not done yet, but the hope is it should be finalized soon. Would be a huge lift for Miami. pic.twitter.com/DHXvq2CVd1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Armstead will turn 33 in July and has been with Miami for the last two seasons. He has played in 13 and 10 games over the past two seasons and missed games with numerous injuries. He signed a five-year, $75,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $43,370,000 on March 22nd, 2002.

While freeing up money on the 2024 salary cap is great and helps now, as Armstead’s injuries continue to mount moving more money of his on to the 2025 and possibly the 2026 salary cap may be very painful a year or two from now. We won’t know all the details until the numbers are released for this contract revision.

