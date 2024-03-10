Free agency is almost here as the legal tampering period is less than 24 hours away. The Miami Dolphins will have to be more strategic this offseason with how they spend their money, as they don’t have the space under the salary cap to throw big bucks around and make multiple splash signings with big-name players.

While the Dolphins look to be on the verge of losing Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt, two key contributors who were valuable assets in both trenches, they can mitigate both losses and improve some other positions on the team if they follow my five-point plan below.

Re-sign Andrew Van Ginkel

As Dolphins fans, we have to make peace that Christian Wilkins isn’t coming back, and we know Bradley Chubb will miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season. Jalean Phillips will return in late October/November, but even when he returns, it may take him a bit to get back to his old self on the field. That is a slow and long recovery from an Achilles injury.

Therefore, keeping Andrew Van Ginkel is a must for me. Miami is in desperate need of an edge rusher. Van Ginkel is a proven commodity, and he is someone that Miami has drafted and developed and will want to keep around as a key piece moving forward. Financially, it shouldn’t take more than roughly $10 million per season, although, with the rise in the salary cap, it will probably be a bit more, but if AVG wants to stay in South Florida, he may give you a haircut on the final number as long as its close and in the ballpark to what other offers he sees on the open market.

Miami has three big players as free agents. While Wilkins and Robert Hunt are going to get mega-deals, I think Miami can create enough cap space to keep someone who continues to improve every year and will be genuinely needed in 2024 if this team has any hope of competing for a division title. The long-term answer for Miami’s edge rusher issue is probably landing someone in Round 1 or 2 of the draft, but like relief pitchers in MLB, you can never have too many pass rushers. Being able to retain AVG either before free agency begins or a few days into free agency would go a long way for this organization moving forward.

Sign a Veteran Wide Receiver

There are two types of Miami Dolphins fans right now: fans who understand WR is a big need for the Dolphins and fans who are clueless. Yes, I know Miami has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but after that, they have nothing. And we saw last season when Hill or Waddle missed a game or two; the offense fell apart as no other WR on the roster could step up and produce.

The only other WR on the roster under contract is Erik Ezukanma, but he is recovering from a nasty neck injury. Who knows if he will be the same once he returns? There are reports that Miami wants to re-sign Braxton Berrios, and I truly have no idea why. He broke no returns on special teams, and as a wide receiver, he couldn’t create separation and get open. I am not sure why Frank Smith or Mike McDaniel would want to bring him back.

I still think Miami will find a WR in the draft in rounds 1 or 2 who can come in and contribute, but they need to pair that person with a veteran who can contribute as well in 2024. Miami doesn’t have the cap space to be big-time players for someone like Calvin Ridley or Tyler Boyd, but there are capable veterans out there, such as Parris Campbell, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mack Hollins, and Darnell Mooney (among others), who could come in and be successful as a #3 WR for the Dolphins in 2024.

Re-sign and Bring Back Isaiah Wynn and Connor Williams

I know the Dolphins’ offensive line has its issues, starting with their big-money left tackle, who never can stay on the field. And with Robert Hunt 99% for certain on his way out the door, the Dolphins not only need to find some starters with this group, but they also need to improve the depth.

Connor Williams is out until probably late October/early November, but he has proven that when he is healthy, he can block from the center position at a very high level. Miami will have to find an answer better than Liam Eichenberg for the first half of the season at center, but whoever that person is will automatically become your backup center once Connor returns.

Since entering the league, Isaiah Wynn has been a first-round bust with the Patriots, but last season, he played very well at left guard until he got hurt vs. Philadephia. The season-ending injury robbed us of seeing him more, but Miami can probably re-sign him and let him compete for the starting left guard position. Again, at worst, if he doesn’t win the job, he is a valuable backup off the bench.

Wynn shouldn’t cost a ton of money, and Connor, unfortunately, because of his injury, will probably get less money on the open market than if he were healthy. Both would be value moves for Miami to have some stability on the offensive line, but these moves by no means are answers to issues the Dolphins have with that position group.

Add a Veteran Cornerback

Releasing Xavien Howard was an easy decision, but now, replacing him is where the hard work comes. Miami has Kader Kohou in the house as their nickel back, but he struggled as a boundary corner. Cam Smith, we have no idea if he is the next great Dolphins cornerback or if he is the next Noah Igbinoghene. And I am sure no Dolphins fan reading this article wants to read that Miami is re-signing Eli Apple.

Hence, they need a cornerback with some experience in this secondary in free agency. Again, because of salary cap restraints, they won’t be players for the big-name guys on the market like Kenny Moore, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Sean-Murphy Bunting. But some vets out there could probably be had on a one- or two-year deal that would help the Dolphins, such as JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, or Jeff Okudah.

Get a Nose Tackle/Defense Tackle (ie, someone who can stop the run)

The Dolphins may be on the verge of losing Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, which is 2/3 of the starting defensive line. How Miami is going to replace that production is a huge question, and it will take multiple additions at both spots. Adding someone in the draft at DT or DE in Round 1 or 2 is probably a long-term answer to filling one of these vacancies, but adding a veteran in free agency at each spot is also needed.

Should Raekwon Davis leave, I could see Chris Grier going back to some former Dolphins who will be on the open market in John Jenkins and Adam Butler. Both have spent time with the Dolphins recently and can fill the spot for Raekwon Davis.

For the spot likely to be vacated by Wilkins, some names really pop off the page. For one, Jadeveon Clowney was the first. Chris Grier has tried to land Clowney at least 3 times in the past five or six seasons and has come up short each time. Now, with it being a position of need and Clowney’s value not what it once was, I could see a marriage here. While a more pricey option, Leonard Williams is someone to watch. He would probably cost at least half (probably less than that) of what Wilkins wants, and the production drop-off wouldn’t be too severe from what you got with Wilkins.