The Miami Dolphins had an embarrassing loss at home Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Yes, it’s only week 2, but after getting humiliated in the season finale last year against the Bills 56-26 and the Dolphins making changes to improve their skill position players, fans expected the team to play better and compete with the Bills. However, Sunday’s performance has led to some questions about whether this 3-year rebuild by general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores is taking a step back, or will it go where it needs to be? It’s only week two, so maybe it’s a knee-jerk reaction after a bad game, but there are some troubling signs that continue to haunt this franchise.



The offensive line is the primary position under the microscope as they gave up six sacks and the Bills applied pressure all game long. It looked like they were unprepared and didn’t know what they were doing. The Dolphins have invested many resources in their top picks on the offensive line, and they aren’t getting the consistent play needed. Austin Jackson, a first-round pick in 2020, looks to have regressed, and I know when they drafted him, he was 20 yrs old and considered a project. However, he isn’t playing well, and it’s concerning just over a year into his career. Solomon Kindley has been inconsistent. He played well in the opener and last week didn’t play well at all; that’s been the way he has been. He has to be more consistent on the field. Jesse Davis, who is the leader of this unit and plays multiple positions, hasn’t looked good. He got beat badly by AJ Epenesa and got our quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hurt with a clean shot. There is some talk that his knee has been giving him problems. If that’s the case, place him on the short-term IR and play someone else until he gets healthy. If his knee is affecting his play, he’s no good out there. The Dolphins offensive line has been a problem for a decade, and it’s still a problem. I hope it gets better, but I’m not confident that it will get better right now.

The other concern is some of our higher draft picks aren’t performing or seeing the field. Noah Igbinoghene, a first-round selection in 2020, has been a healthy inactive the first two games. He played as a rookie and struggled, which can happen; the expectation is he would be better in year two so far, not the case. Just like Jackson when he was drafted, he was considered a project at 20yrs old. He has been inconsistent, and the fact that he’s been a healthy scratch concerns me. Christian Wilkins, the team’s first pick during this rebuild, is a fine player. However, he hasn’t been a difference-maker on the defensive line and, frankly, has been a non-factor so far. He needs to step up. One of our top picks from this draft, Jaelan Phillips, is off to a slow start, and there is concern he could be another Charles Harris, our top pick in 2017 at defensive end. Phillips is being asked to do a lot more than he did in college, so there is going to be a learning curve; hopefully, he gets better as the season goes on because his college teammate Greg Rousseau is off to a good start with the Bills and had two sacks on Sunday. If he doesn’t step up, his game and Rousseau continues to shine, that will look bad because the Dolphins not only passed on him, but a division rival got him, and that adds salt to the wound.

One thing I will say about coach Flores teams. They don’t play their best at the start of the season and get better as it progresses; that’s fine because you want your teams to play their best in December. However, expectations are higher for this team this year after being one win away from making the playoffs a year ago, and another embarrassing loss to the reigning AFC East champions Bills has gotten some people to question if this team has the roster to compete with the elite teams and beating them. It’s only week 2, but after last Sunday’s lousy performance, it makes you wonder.