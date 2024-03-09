The Miami Dolphins have every chance of winning the Super Bowl in 2025. Some experts predict that they are amongst the favorites to come away with the Lombardi trophy. With that in mind, they do have a few things that they need to fix before they can become serious contenders.

Tua Tagovailoa Has to Stay Healthy

Tua Tagovailoa, star QB for the Dolphins, has suffered numerous concussions in the past, which has sidelined him for more games than he would have liked. The Dolphins have various other key players who have struggled with lengthy injuries too, including star CB Jalen Ramsey.

He struggled with a knee injury last season and many worried it would have an impact on the team. Even with the injuries, however, the Dolphins managed to push on and make it to the playoffs. If the Dolphins want to come away with the Lombardi trophy, however, they need a healthy team. When the team is healthy, they’re unstoppable.

Tua didn’t miss a snap in the first half of the 2023 season, other than of course in blowout situations, and Ramsey came back to the lineup in October, obliterating his injury timeline. When the Dolphins are on a hot streak, they’re unstoppable, and this was reflected in the odds for the playoffs.

They Need to Gain the Edge in a Loaded Conference

The Dolphins are part of a solid NFL conference, with a lot of competition. They stand as being a very good team heading into the 2024 season, but unfortunately, they’re one of many.

Rookies are coming in to bolster teams and fill gaps where required, and coach changes help to make teams who were once easy to beat, a challenging opponent. It’s always going to be a wild battle for the final playoff spot, but the Dolphins have a history of going into the first half of the season strong. If they can maintain momentum and not let the loss of this year get to them, and instead use it to drive them forward magical things could happen.

They even have the potential to be one of the top seeds in the conference, but as always, changing power dynamics mean that the odds are sometimes stacked against them. To get the edge, the Dolphins need to focus on their special teams, as last year they missed PATs, had field goals blocked and even had a kickoff return touchdown.

It’s these small moments that could hold them back from securing wins next season because in a highly competitive conference, whoever wins often comes down to very small details. A simple missed PAT is more than enough to turn the momentum of a game.