Up-and-coming Jevon Holland has gone about forging a name for himself with the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League since the franchise drafted him in the 2021 NFL draft as the 36th overall pick. Despite problems with knee injuries and concussion during the 2023/24 season, the 24-year-old safety from Coquitlam in British Columbia has earned a reputation as one of the top NFL players in his position.

Holland’s athleticism, versatility, and football IQ make him a key player on The Dolphins’ roster and the Oregon Ducks college player. With almost six months remaining before the 2024/25 NFL Kickoff Game hosted by Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, gets the new season underway, the Miami franchise will be working hard to get its highly-rated safety into prime condition.

Improving the physical conditioning of Jevon Holland and maintaining that of its star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will be among the priorities of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and his strength and conditioning team of Dave Puloka and Adam Lachane.

Tagovailoa had seriously considered early retirement following his injury-beset 2022/23 season, but he ended up starting an NFL career-high 17 games, finishing the 2023/24 season with an incredible 4,624 passing yards. He became the first Miami quarterback to lead the league in passing yards since Dan Marino did so in 1992.

As much as a successful 2024/25 Dolphins season depends on Tagovailoa being fit for the duration, so does ensuring Jevon Holland can start more games than the ten he managed over the last NFL campaign.

In Holland’s rookie season, the Canadian started 13 of his 16 games with 2.5 sacks, 69 total tackles, two interceptions, and ten passes defended. The performances gained him selection to the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team. The following year, Holland started all 17 Dolphins games with 1.5 sacks, 96 total tackles, and two interceptions. The safety also defended seven passes while forcing a fumble.

Sadly, injuries hampered Holland’s 2023/24 season. While his game statistics were similar to the previous campaign’s, he missed nearly half the regular season, managing only ten appearances. His interception of a Tim Boyle pass against the New York Jets last November was the obvious highlight, seeing him score his first NFL touchdown after returning it for a 99-yard score.

Moments like these are what separates Jevon Holland from many others in the safety position in the NFL. He has the attributes to do the unexpected, and more participation in 2024/25 will positively impact the Dolphins’ defense while thrilling fans and sports bettors in both Miami and his country of birth.

Dolphins fans can also follow the early odds for the new NFL season through the platform. Current futures odds for next season’s Super Bowl see the Miami Dolphins listed at +2200, eighth best behind last season’s Super Bowl runners-up and early bookmakers‘ favorites, the San Francisco 49ers (+550). Twice-defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) and the Baltimore Ravens (+1000) make up the top three on the betting boards.

If The Dolphins can succeed in keeping Tua Tagovailoa fit and he can maintain the performance levels he reached in 2023/24, there is every chance the franchise can challenge for the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Having a well-conditioned and firing Jevon Holland back in the starting safety position is almost as crucial to a Miami championship run.

As the not-so-secret star in the Dophins’ defense, a fully fit Holland could well earn his first Pro Bowl selection if, with his consistent presence, the Miami franchise is still in the running deep into the playoffs.

With 44 starts in Dolphins’ colors, it’s time for Jevon Holland to show why he is so highly rated by many NFL pundits, and helping his team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2025 would be the perfect way of doing so.