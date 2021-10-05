If you had told me before the season started, the Miami Dolphins would be 1-3; I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but it certainly was possible considering their opponents. However, if you told me the Dolphins would be 1-3 and look completely lifeless as a team playing in every phase, then I definitely wouldn’t have believed you, but after the Dolphins lost again 27-17 to the Indianapolis Colts, that’s exactly how they played, and it showed. The Dolphins, for the 3rd straight week, looked lethargic and unenergized. I’m very disappointed and disheartened as a fan, especially for a team expected to compete for the playoffs this year.

I’ll start with the offense. They look so lethargic out there and can’t do much. I know Tua Tagovailoa is hurt, and maybe the offense will get better in a couple of weeks, but backup Jacoby Brissett looks like a robot at quarterback. He is the second coming of Chad Henne, where he takes the check-down throws instead of trying to move the ball down the field. Two weeks in a row, I’ve seen Brissett be conservative with the ball for three quarters and then, in the 4th quarter, finally tries to be more aggressive. What’s up with that? He needs to take more shots down the field. The defense for him has been covered, so he takes what the defense gives him. Ok, then when he took several shots down the field with DeVante Parker, they were covered pretty well and still took a shot. Some were caught, and another drew pass interference on the defense. He needs to be more aggressive from start to finish instead of waiting till the fourth quarter when the team is behind by double digits. Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, he could mount a comeback, but not this week against the Colts. If Brissett continues to be like this next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then maybe the Dolphins should consider going to Reid Sinnett because that conservative style isn’t going to cut it next week against the defending Super Bowl Champions. The Dolphins also have other issues, such as their offensive line being inconsistent and their receivers dropping passes or not getting open. However, it starts with the quarterback, and Brissett was considered a good signing this off-season as a backup, but so far, it’s looking like a wrong decision with him playing like a robot.



The defense has been a major disappointment. They are taking a step back. Their run defense continues to worsen week after week as opposing offensive lines are winning the battles up front and opening running lanes. The Dolphins have a good defensive front, but they aren’t playing like it. The Dolphins are giving up big plays of over 20 yards week after week, and part of the problem is the defense isn’t getting the sacks. Last year, the Dolphins relied on the blitz to generate pressure to get sacks and force turnovers. This year they aren’t getting either. Now the Dolphins, the last two weeks, have been getting better pressure. Still, the opposing quarterbacks have been able to step up and move around to extend plays to keep drives going, especially on 3rd down, where the Dolphins defense was the best in the league last year, and this year so far, they are last in the league. If I had any confidence of an area getting turned around, it would be on defense because if the Dolphins can continue to get pressure, you would think at some point it will translate into sacks or turnovers.

The special teams have also hurt the Dolphins as well and yesterday hurt them big time. In the 2nd quarter, the Colts had a 4th and three and were forced to punt, and Dolphins got called for an offside giving the Colts a first down. That extended the drive, and the Colts ended up scoring their first touchdown of the game and the lead that they never relinquished. It was the turning point of the game, frankly. Then Jakeem Grant muffed a punt inside their own 20, and the Colts recovered and got a field goal. Side note, I think Grant needs to go. He is a good kick returner and makes big plays, but he also makes big mistakes dropping passes, fumbling the ball, and muffing punts. The Dolphins need more out of him, and he has consistently shown he’s not reliable consistently. The Dolphins then had a kick-off go out of bounds giving the Colts great field, and ended up scoring a touchdown. Those plays hurt the Dolphins just as much as the offense not moving the ball.

There have been two other things that have been a real concern for me with this team. They have been penalized more than the previous two seasons under coach Flores. With the offsides penalty being an example yesterday, but last week they had three personal foul penalties, which are so unlike a Brian Flores team. One of the things I’ve raved about coach Flores compared to previous coaches is that they are disciplined and don’t beat themselves with bad penalties. The last couple of weeks, in particular, they have been undisciplined, and that’s concerning.

The biggest thing that concerns me is the last few weeks; the Dolphins have come out and played with no energy or sense of urgency. I expected the Dolphins yesterday to come out fired up and ready to play, but they came out flat. Sure the defense started out playing well, but it’s as if they were waiting for someone to make a play. The Dolphins look lifeless as a team right now, and that’s very concerning to me. They need to start coming out with some passion or energy in these games, especially now that we are 1-3. This team needs some type of spark to get them going.