Adam Schefter of ESPN as well as many other outlets are reporting Jacoby Brissett will be the Dolphins starting quarterback vs Houston on Sunday. Tua has a fractured finger middle finger on his throwing hand and is unable to play.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand that has not recovered enough to allow him to start today’s game against the Texans, per league sources. Jacoby Brissett now is expected to be the Dolphins’ starting QB today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

This will mark the third time in under 12 calendar months Tua has missed a start due to injury. He missed a start in November of 2020 with an injured thumb. He missed 3 starts in September/October 2021 with injured ribs. And now he will miss this start (and maybe more) with an injured middle finger. The big concern with Tua coming out of college was his durability and ability to stay healthy and on the field. Just a year and a half into his NFL career those fears are a reality for the Dolphins organization.