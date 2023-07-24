Per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams who did not report to mandatory OTA’s this offseason, will report to training camp on Tuesday. Williams is going into the final year of his contract and is seeking a new long-term deal, which is why he didn’t report to mandatory minicamp a few months ago. Williams signed with Miami in the spring of 2022 and moved to the center position, where he started all 17 games for the Dolphins last year. He excelled at the center and was rated as one of the better-blocking centers in the league in 2022.

Breaking: per Drew Rosenhaus, #Dolphins client, Connor Williams WILL report to Training Camp on Tuesday after skipping mandatory mini camp. The center played every offensive snap last season and is seeking a new contract. #Finsup #NFL #nfltwitter #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/CLun4Zvnkr — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) July 24, 2023