It’s Week 17 of the NFL season, and like many teams, the Miami Dolphins are grappling with injuries. However, what sets the Dolphins apart is the consistent length of their injury reports. This week is no exception, as key players find themselves dealing with various injuries. Let’s delve into the details.

Terron Armstead, plagued by injuries all season, played the entire game against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve but was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice due to knee, ankle, and back issues. While it could be a rest day, his availability for Sunday against the Ravens remains uncertain.

Devon Achane, who has also been battling injuries throughout the season, missed Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury. Despite this, he played in the Cowboys game, making him likely to suit up on Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cowboys and sat out Wednesday’s practice. Coach McDaniel believes it’s not overly severe, and Waddle might be a game-time decision on Sunday, crucial against the top-ranked Ravens’ defense.

Jevon Holland, absent for the last four games with knee injuries, participated in Wednesday’s practice in a limited capacity. With the AFC’s top seed potentially on the line, he is determined to return to action.

Surprisingly, Tua Tagovailoa appeared in Wednesday’s injury report as a limited participant with a left thumb and quad injury. While it doesn’t seem serious, Coach McDaniel’s insights will be sought during his next media availability.

Other notable players on the injury report include Robert Hunt, who has missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury; Robbie Chosen, who suffered a concussion against the Cowboys; and Raheem Mostert, who also suffered an injury against the Cowboys. Coach McDaniel did mention that it will be hard to keep Mostert from playing on Sunday against the Ravens.

Austin Jackson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Xavien Howard, and Liam Eichenberg were all limited participants but are expected to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens.