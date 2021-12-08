On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins celebrity Super-Fan Al Cardenas to talk all things Miami Dolphins. Al is the former Chairman of the Republican Party in the State of Florida and can now be seen on Meet the Press and various MSNBC shows. Al was born in Cuba but moved to South Florida as a child and played high school football in South Florida. He was there for the very first Miami Dolphins game ever and has been a die-hard fan of the team since day one. We talk about the current 2021 season, his thoughts on Tua, the young Dolphins rookies, Stephen Ross, and Chris Grier. Al also shares his thoughts on what the Miami Dolphins need to do to fill up Hard Rock Stadium for each and every home game and how they can make the games more affordable for working families. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



