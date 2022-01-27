Louis Ragone and Daniel Rinehart join Michael Fink to discuss Omar Kelly’s take about Chris Grier’s job status could be a deterrent to potential coach’s interest. We then discuss the search and give you our top three preferences. We discuss the OT rules and last weekend’s amazing games. We close the show with our predictions for the championship games.

Note: Under these rules, coin toss winners ended up prevailing in 52.8 percent of overtime games, per NFL Research. But in the playoffs, coin toss winners are 10-1, winning 90.9 percent of overtime contests.

