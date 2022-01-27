Where there is smoke, there usually is fire, and right now, there is a lot of smoke around Brian Daboll being the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Does that mean it will 100% for sure happen? Of course not!

Although, there are rumblings that Daboll interviewed well in Miami and has supporters in the Dolphins front office.

Also, Pat Leonard, NY Giants beat reporter for the NY Daily News, is hearing from many league sources that Daboll is the favorite to get the Miami job and that he would inherit/keep the current Dolphins defensive coaching staff in place.

This would make sense as when Chris Grier and Stephen Ross fired Brian Flores, Mr. Ross said the organization wasn’t “collaborative,” and they needed to be a functioning NFL organization. If the plan is to keep everything in place but drop in Brian Daboll as head coach and let him hire new offensive assistants and have him fix the offense, then the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together, and that move makes a lot of sense on all fronts.

Especially, as it has been reported, Ross/Grier is pretty much forcing whoever the next head coach is to work with Tua in 2022, and they won’t be giving him the option to consider a different quarterback.

So, with all signs pointing to Brian Daboll at this moment (of course, nothing is final, and this could change), the question that must be asked; Is Brian Daboll NFL Head Coaching Material?



Loading...

I’m sure Brian Daboll is a nice man, and he is a good assistant coach but is he an NFL head coach?

Miami has recently hired the “hot” NFL offensive coordinator and made them their head coach, and it never has worked out. Those being Joe Philbin and Adam Gase and if you want to go back further, Cam Cameron.

Is Brian Daboll the next on this list, or will he break this trend and succeed in Miami? Will he be able to make the leap from successful offensive coordinator to successful NFL head coach?

I don’t know. Nobody knows. We are hoping for the best, but honestly, “HOPE” is all we have.

Brian Daboll’s Resume

Let’s look at Daboll’s resume, defensive assistant in New England for two years before becoming a wide receiver coach in New England for five years.

Then he was a quarterbacks coach with the Jets for two seasons and was fired by Rex Ryan. He caught a big break and was named offensive coordinator with the Browns for two seasons, where his offense was ranked 32nd in 2009 and 29th in 2010.

He then moved to Miami to be the offensive coordinator with the Dolphins for one season, and the Dolphins offense was ranked 22nd that season. When Tony Sporano was fired, Daboll wasn’t kept on under Joe Philbin.

Off to Kansas City, where Daboll led the Cheifs to the 24th ranked offense, and he lasted one year, and then Romeo Crennel was let go when Kansas City was 2-14. Andy Reid didn’t retain him.

Daboll then went back to New England as the Tight Ends coach, and they did win two super bowls in the four years he was there.

He was then given another shot to be an offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban. He had success there (as most assistant coaches do under Saban) and then found his way back to the NFL.

After the one year at Alabama, Daboll hit pay dirt and got teamed up with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and he was named the Bills offensive coordinator.

But his time in Buffalo hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. The first two seasons, Allen’s first two seasons in the league, the Bills offense ended the season ranked 30th and 24th. It wasn’t until the last two seasons when Josh Allen has hit his prime that the Bills offense ended the regular season ranked 2nd and 5th, and Daboll got the attention of NFL owners as a possible future NFL head coach.

Brian Daboll is not a “must hire”. pic.twitter.com/xNCODq2dig — Gregg Giannotti (@GioWFAN) January 25, 2022

Is It the Coach or the Quarterback?

So, is Brian Daboll a great offensive mind who has worked his way up the ranks to be an NFL head coach?

Or did he get lucky to be teamed with Josh Allen since 2018? And is Josh Allen 100% responsible for the success the Buffalo Bills are having and, in turn, for the attention Brian Daboll is now getting?

That is the question right now a lot of general managers, owners, and fans are asking as they see their favorite team being linked to Brian Daboll.

Because as we saw first hand in South Florida when Joe Philbin didn’t have Aaron Rodgers, and Adam Gase didn’t have Peyton Manning, they were ordinary coaches in this league and way in over their head as NFL Head Coaches.

Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Suppose the Dolphins hire Brian Daboll to be their head coach, an offensive coordinator whose greatest success came because he could call plays for a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen. In that case, one could say they are going down the same road they have gone down before with Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.

That is not to say Daboll would fail as the Dolphins head coach were he to take the job. Maybe he is the guy who stops the trend—that is what we all want at the end of the day.

It’s just that many Dolphins fans have their doubts because we have seen this same story numerous times, and the ending is always the same.