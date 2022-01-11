***WARNING: Swearing!***

The Miami Dolphins have fired Brian Flores. The decision sent shockwaves through the NFL at large and the Dolphins fanbase. Why did this happen? Who will the Dolphins replace him with? How did Chris Grier keep his job? What does this mean for the Dolphins’ quarterback? Aaron and Josh discuss all this and more before taking a look back at the 2021 season and a look ahead to the offseason to come. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE