Pete Thamel of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins are going to hire Matt Applebaum, the offensive line coach at Boston College to be their next offensive line coach. Applebaum has been the Eagles offensive line coach for two seasons. Prior to joining Boston College, he was the offensive line coach at Townson, and prior to that Davidson. Applebaum does have a little NFL experience in that he spent three years working in Washington, starting as a pro personnel assistant, then he moved to college personnel assistant and finally to an offensive coaching assistant in 2010. He also was an offensive line assistant in Jacksonville in 2014.

