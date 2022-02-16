News broke on Wednesday that the NFL has hired ex-United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch as counsel for its racial discrimination lawsuit against former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

In a statement to The Hill, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed the hiring of Lynch. “Yes. The league retained the Paul Weiss firm to represent the league and named clubs,” McCarthy said on Wednesday. “Loretta Lynch and Brad Karp will lead the defense.”

The Miami Dolphins, also named as a defendant in the Brian Flores case, and their real estate billionaire owner Stephen Ross have hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan litigator William Burck, per sources. Bruce Beal Jr., president of the Ross-controlled Related Cos., has the right of first refusal to take control of the Dolphins. Beal is being represented by Boies Schiller Flexner partner Joshua Schiller.

The news that Bruce Beal Jr lawyered up as part of this lawsuit is interesting on many levels. Was he at one of these so called "conversations" where Ross told Flores to tank & is he a witness? Is he worried the NFL may take back his right of first refusal if they kick Ross out? — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 16, 2022

More on this story as it develops.