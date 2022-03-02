At Chris Grier’s media session at the NFL Combine, he was asked about the Xavien Howard situation in Miami. Last September when Howard demanded a trade out of Miami the Dolphins put incentives in his 2021 contract to get him to show up and play last season and told Xavien and his agent that in March 2022 prior to the start of the new league year they would either trade him or give him a new contract. When asked about the Howard situation today Chris Grier said he wants Xavien Howard to stay in Miami and they are working on a contract extension with him and negotiating in good faith. Grier went on to say he is confident the Dolphins can get an extension done with Howard and he will be in Miami next season.

