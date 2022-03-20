Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that two sources have informed him that the Miami Dolphins are pursuing OT Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints and that the pursuit of Cowboys OT La’el Collins is currently on hold for the time being.

2 NFL people I trust have insisted to me the Dolphins are pursuing Terron Armstead, putting Collins pursuit on hold. If they can get Armstead to leave Saints, they could play Liam or Hunt at RT. Or pivot back to La'el if he's available. https://t.co/384eLphsG2 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 20, 2022

Barry goes on to say that if the Dolphins are able to land Armstead they would consider playing Liam Eichenberg or Robert Hunt at Right Tackle, or maybe also consider signing La’el Collins as well if he is still available. For now though it appears the Dolphins’ primary focus is on Terron Armstead and until he signs expect the offensive tackle market to be on hold around the league as everyone will want to see the deal he gets before they reach an agreement with a team.

