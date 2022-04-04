In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the numerous veterans that have been added to the Dolphins roster this season and a culture change that is taking place on this roster with more veterans. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
DolphinsTalk Weekly: Dolphins Changing Culture by Adding Veteran Players
