When the Dolphins face the Steelers in late October the game was already going to get a lot of attention as it is the return of Brian Flores to Hard Rock Stadium. Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave the Dolphins some bulletin board material this week though with his appearance on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. Heyward questioned Miami’s handling of Tua and says people are overestimating the Dolphins heading into 2022.

Regarding trying to trade Tua and now believing in him: “They were so ready to trade Tua, now it’s turned into, oh he can lead the franchise. I don’t know how that works.” Cam went on to say, “Doesn’t sound like that’s going pretty good.”

Regarding the Dolphins heading into the 2022 season, Cam believes people are overestimating the Dolphins.

Regarding the Dolphins’ defense: “I like their Defense, Christian Wilkins, (and) they have a really good secondary”

