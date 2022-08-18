Louis Ragone and Daniel Rinehart join Michael Fink to talk Dolphins Football. We discuss the center position. We tell you what we are looking to see against the Silver and Black. We look back at Saturday’s game as well. (Please forgive the Puppies pacing the floor in the first several minutes of the show)
