On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Drew Smith who is the Manager of the Sales Department in charge of booking the 2023 Dolphins Fan Cruise. From March 12th to March 19th you can cruise the Caribbean with 35+ Miami Dolphins legends such as Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, OJ McDuffie, Mark Duper, Larry Little, and more. Drew talks about pricing, what is included, all of the perks, and everything that is included with this trip. If you are interested in more information about this trip and would like to chat with Drew you can email him at 561-475-5984 (if an extension is needed it’s 5984) or email him at andrew@dolphinsfancruise.com. And if have any issues reaching out to Drew feel free to reach out to Mike at DolphinsTalk who can put you in touch with Drew and pass along your information and message. This is a trip that will bring memories that last a lifetime. So, if interested sit back and enjoy today’s show and get all of the information on this trip.

If you do reach out to Drew tell him you were referred to him by Mike at DolphinsTalk!



