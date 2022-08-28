The Dolphins had a big blowout victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. While with these preseason games, the outcome of the game isn’t important, what is important is which players we see improvement and growth from. So it’s time for the final STOCK UP/STOCK DOWN report of the preseason.

STOCK UP

You can make a case for almost everyone who played in this game that their stock went up, but I will narrow it down some.

Tua Tagovailoa: There are a lot of questions around him heading into the season and Tua could not have played a better game on Saturday night to close out the preseason. 6/7 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown. He had a perfect passer rating score and hit Tyeek Hill on a long pass play to open the game. As a Dolphins fan, you couldn’t ask for anything more. This is the Tua we hope to see each week in the regular season.

River Cracraft: Another solid performance for the young wide receiver who had four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. He has played himself into consideration to make this 53-man roster.

Skylar Thompson: I sound like a broken record each week with Skylar but he had another solid performance. 7/10 passing 103 yards and 3 touchdowns.

STOCK DOWN

There isn’t much to knock with the Dolphins’ performance in this game so it is tough to come up with anyone with the Stock Down report.

Preston Williams: When fighting for a roster spot you can’t fumble a punt. Period