Alex and Scott finally record a new episode for season 5! The big news coming from the NFL has cast a shadow over a camp filled with a kind of magical potential. The Old Dolfans wanted to dig into this issue, because, of course, they have the opinion of the wise. Also, some observations of things coming out of camp, and, originally they weighed in with some strong opinions about the NFL and the Watson situation. Well, all three happened, but breaking news that came out just as they were finishing recording killed the Watson segment – potentially to be re-done at some future date. Stay tuned, more episodes coming soon (including a review of a book that has been recently published on our Dolphins, and the possibility of its author joining in). Football is BACK.